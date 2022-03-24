Features The rise of aparthotels Covid has upended the hospitality sector. While traditional hotel offerings are still suffering, travellers are increasingly turning to extended-stay options, such as aparthotels

Driving down Oxford Road, Rosebank, you can’t help but notice the razor wire blocking the entrance to the Hyatt Regency Hotel. It’s been like that for well over a year — another swish operation mothballed as a result of Covid. Yet, not even a kilometre away, Hyatt House Rosebank has opened its doors and is welcoming guests. It’s one of two aparthotels the global hotel group has opened in Joburg in just three months.

The different trajectories between the two hotel concepts — the traditional offering vs extended-stay, serviced apartment-style living — is startling. While the traditional hotel sector has been knocked by Covid, with occupancy rates still generally below pre-pandemic levels, demand for extended-stay accommodation has jumped...