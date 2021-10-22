Features Zuma and the ‘CIA agent’ who never was ‘Luciano’, the ‘CIA agent’ accused of conspiring to have Jacob Zuma prosecuted, turns out to be a founder of the Scorpions and a powerful international business personality, he explains in a rare interview B L Premium

SA-born André Pienaar has been much maligned in the country of his birth. He’s been called an evil foreign agent by former president Jacob Zuma, and been vilified by journalists as a conniving intelligence operator.

He quotes US statesman Franklin D Roosevelt when asked how he feels about this. "Judge me by my enemies," he says, "not my friends."..