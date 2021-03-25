Features Why cancelling student debt won’t work Student funding protests are hotbeds of political capital. But their roots rest in genuine grievance — and a sustainable solution must be found to ensure stability in SA higher education BL PREMIUM

There must have been a sense of déjà vu on the battered streets of Braamfontein earlier this month, as student protesters and police clashed over university fees and financial exclusion.

It was a running battle that ended in tragedy, when bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed, apparently by a police officer. That death would itself spark outrage, with the protest spreading to universities across SA and forcing university management and higher education & training minister Blade Nzimande to the table in search of a solution...