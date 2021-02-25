CHRIS ROPER: Dictator’s face-off

The Ugandan elections have wended their predictable way to a contested victory for President Yoweri Museveni, who has now been the people’s favourite since 1986.

This is Museveni’s sixth term of office, and he has now been ruling for 35 glorious years. That’s about 27 years longer than another famous Ugandan president, Idi Amin, whom Museveni helped forcibly remove from power.

Come to think of it, Museveni also helped in the rebellion against Amin’s successor, Milton Obote, who ruled from 1980 to 1985, just before the Museveni era began.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the erstwhile young challenger to Museveni’s reign, better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, could have used a bit of experience with successful rebellions.

I say rebellions, because this is basically what democracy is reduced to when you have a dictator. And Wine, 38, can take heart from the fact that the 76-year-old Museveni, Africa’s third-longest-serving head of state, had to fight a 15-year insurgency before he became ruler.

Wine didn’t really stand a chance in the January elections.

Journalists who reported on his campaign were harassed and punished, and the military forcibly stopped him from holding rallies. They killed one of his bodyguards, shot his manager while he was sitting next to Wine, and killed at least 54 people — 54! — who were protesting Wine’s arrest.

The military also surrounded Wine’s home, placing him under house arrest to "protect" him.

The media was a particular target, with at least 10 journalists so badly attacked they had to be hospitalised, and several more detained. The Museveni-appointed media council took away the certification of all journalists, and forced them to register with it if they wanted to cover elections.

These are all old-school tricks from the Dummy’s Guide to Dictatorships, but that venerable tome has been updated in the past decade or so to include a new chapter on digital dictatorship.

Uganda is the latest in a long line of oppressive governments to shut down the internet.

According to Access Now, an independent monitoring group referenced on the BBC, there were 25 documented instances of partial or total internet shutdowns in 2019, compared with 20 in 2018 and 12 in 2017.

Some 2020 examples are Tanzania restricting access to the internet and social media applications during elections in October; Ethiopia imposing a nearly month-long internet shutdown in June after unrest following the killing of singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa; and Zimbabwe, Togo, Burundi, Chad, Mali and Guinea restricting access to the internet or social media applications at some point during the year.

On January 12 — two days before Ugandans went to the polls — Museveni announced a social media shutdown in response, it seems, to the squeezing of government propaganda outlets online.

The Digital Forensics Research Lab, or DFRLab (disclosure: a partner of my organisation, Code for Africa), reports that Facebook took down pages associated with seven Ugandan news websites for "engaging in co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour on January 8, six days before the country’s presidential elections".