CHRIS ROPER: Unmasking the faux revolutionaries
The group We are More may masquerade as a movement of social conscience. In reality it’s a conflagration of anti-mask, xenophobic, anti-science, anti-Semitic and racist sentiment
11 February 2021 - 05:00
Walking to work in the Cape Town CBD on the one day in the week that I treat myself to a morning in the physical office, I came across a thin, tattered man hunched in the entrance of an empty shop, bleeding from the ear and sucking hopelessly on a shredded joint. When I asked him — stupid question, I know — whether he was OK, he told me to f-off.
I found a city improvement district officer, pointed out the man, and asked him to get medical help. And then I walked on, passing the shuttered restaurants, skirting the occasional miasmas of urine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now