Homelessness: The politics of place

The #WeSeeYou statement reads, in part: "Our city, our country has enough infrastructure, resources to ensure that everyone has a home and food. Instead, the police are sanctioned by the government at local and national level to commit violence against people. People who have nowhere to live are violently removed from their homes or live in fear of being kicked out."

It continues: "The DA and the city [have] made many accusations against activists who want to protect the lives of human beings who are being pulled naked from their homes. A lot of energy and resources have been invested in creating an anti-occupation narrative, painting occupiers and land and housing activists as dangerous and malicious, instead of simply in need.

"These harmful narratives lead people to believe that occupations will invite crime, or threaten individuals’ property rights and homes. This is not true."

This is the DA’s inability to provide affordable housing for poor people literally coming home to roost. Or coming home to roast, I guess, if you watch some of the videos of #WeSeeYou member Kelly-Eve Koopman lambasting the city’s housing policymakers.

The second way to look at the #WeSeeYou occupation — and it’s a way the members invite, when they foreground their status as an art collective — is through the prism of art.

Collective member Devaarne Muller explains it like this: "Placing our bodies and existing in a space where we have been told we don’t belong is an assertion of our imagination. This is surrealism. The lived reality of a marginalised person of colour in our country, and globally, is at times so violent and ridiculous that perhaps the only way to begin to craft a transformative future for ourselves, is to imagine and create with the tool of fantasy."

In her book, Words Will Break Cement: The Passion of Pussy Riot, about the Russian feminist performance art collective and protest punk-rock group, Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen writes: "A great work of art — something that makes people pay attention, return to the work again and again, and re-examine their assumptions, something that infuriates, hurts, and confronts — a great work of art is always a miracle."

Pussy Riot became globally famous because of an illegal performance of their song, Mother of God, Drive Putin Away, that they staged inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in 2012.

Some of the lyrics of that song might resonate with the #WeSeeYou protest, especially if we replace the god of Russian Orthodoxy with the god of capitalism: "The phantom of liberty is up in heaven/Gay pride sent to Siberia in a chain gang/Head of the KGB, their chief saint/Leads protesters to jail under guard/so as not to offend the deity."

The video of the protest performance, a mixture of live and staged footage, is extraordinarily moving. The five women, in summer dresses of different colours that contrast violently with the somber richness of the cathedral, and wearing brightly coloured balaclavas, sing their song while church officials try to stop them.

It takes a lot of courage to take on both the Russian Orthodox church and Vladimir Putin, and there was a cost. Three members were arrested, denied bail, convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred", and sentenced to two years in prison.

One woman’s sentence was suspended, but the other two served almost two years.

Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina "described her prison sentence as a time of ‘endless humiliations’, including forced gynaecological examinations almost every day for three weeks".

#WeSeeYou’s occupation is also courageous, and perhaps that hasn’t been highlighted enough. It can’t be easy to move into a space that is set up historically, socially, economically, racially, and even geographically, to render you alien in your own country.

The Daily Voice’s headline — "No Place Like Homo: Gays Invade ‘Safe’ Camps Bay Holiday House" — gives you an idea of how normalised homophobia still is. Though I do like the use of inverted commas around "safe", which serves, inadvertently, to highlight the courage needed for this sort of artwork.

On the face of it, the legal response to #WeSeeYou’s protest art seems positively benign by comparison with the Pussy Riot example. But that in itself highlights the vulnerability of the majority of South Africans, in a country where a R50,000 fine has the potential to be crippling.

There’s also the disturbing allegation, in a #WeSeeYou media statement, accusing the law firm representing the property company of using "racist, homophobic and classist language including statements like … ‘We do not negotiate with terrorists’."

Assuming this is accurately reported — this is an untested allegation — it does point to the power of art as a political vehicle. When you’re calling artists terrorists, that art is working.

There’s been a lot of pushback to the #WeSeeYou collective, accusing its members of being indulgent artists rather than efficient activists. I prefer to see them as efficient artists, which is a different kind of activism. They’ve achieved one of the things they say they set out to do, which is to get people who wouldn’t necessarily even think about "broken backgrounds and cemented wounds", the stark racial, class and gender fault lines of the Cape, to see them.

In the end, it appears to be a simple message. "There are more of us who are not happy under the system and want to make things better for all … It is scary, but the world requires us to show ourselves and be seen."

I’d also argue that one of their important interventions is in the question (an almost always rhetorical one, alas), "To whom does activism belong?"

Their answer, and indeed the implied assertion of their artwork, is that activism is like art. It should belong to everyone, even those who don’t want it. Which is, arguably, the overriding characteristic of an artwork: everyone is entitled to interpret it. The artists can’t control those interpretations, but they can use the power of their artwork to at least force you to make them.

Right now, there are a lot more people in Cape Town (and by extension, SA) thinking about the plight of the homeless than there were a month ago.