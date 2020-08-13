‘Digital capture’ looms large in SA

The word "capture" has become almost as popular in SA as the suffix "-gate" is in the US. It’s something I’m proud of, as our regular, almost unconscious, capitulation to the memes and tropes of American cultural imperialism is deeply annoying, if not downright pathetic.

Of course, the whole world — and not just the English-speaking world — loves to call things "Somethinggate". The list of "-gate" scandals on Wikipedia has the plaintive disclaimer: "This is a dynamic list and may never be able to satisfy particular standards for completeness."

There are examples of -gate scandals from many countries, including South Korea (Burning Sun-gate), China (nudegate), Sweden (penisgate, involving Lenny Kravitz — you’ll want to Google that one), Argentina, Germany and others.

We’ve now thrown our hat into the global cliché ring with "state capture", "media capture", and so on. Though, regrettably, I see some irritating subeditor at the Sunday Times used "Guptagate" in 2015, so that sucks.

What I want to talk about today is yet another capture that the ANC — that highly efficient scavenger of the body politic — is attempting to scoop into its greedy maw: "digital capture".

The Films & Publications Amendment Act 11 of 2019 has been passed by parliament and signed by the president, though the date of implementation hasn’t been decided yet. The Film & Publication Board (FPB), bless its hand-spun socks, was tasked with extending its mandate to include online content and the creation, production and distribution of said content.

I had the misfortune of meeting the FPB about this very matter a few years ago, and I was gobsmacked by the lack of digital acumen. But that was a few years ago, I’m sure the board has learnt a lot since then. Or has it?

This is how the body that is inexplicably responsible for regulating content on the internet defines the material it will regulate: "Publication means, and includes, where applicable, any of the following, published using the internet:

"Any newspaper, magazine, book, periodical, pamphlet, poster or other printed matter;

"Any writing or typescript which has in any manner been duplicated;

"Any drawing, picture, illustration or painting;

"Any print, photograph, engraving or lithograph;

"Any record, magnetic tape, soundtrack or any other object in or on which sound has been recorded for reproduction; … and

"Any figure, carving, statue or model."

Yes, you read that right. Printed matter. Printed matter published on the internet.

Now, I don’t believe the FPB, and perhaps even its nominal leader, communications, telecommunications & postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (back fresh from her two months special leave imposed for breaking lockdown regulations), really thinks that you can publish print on the net — but it’s the clumsiness of the definitions that irks me.

And the absurdities of the 2020 amendment to the Films & Publications Act of 1996 don’t end there. For example, it appears that anyone who publishes online is required to register and obtain a classification for all content made available online. Yes, everything you publish has to get a rating classification.

It’s all ludicrous, of course, and calculated to impose draconian control where control is well-nigh impossible. Well, I say that, but of course China and others are making a damn good stab at imposing control, and as I’ve written about on these pages before, there’s a lucrative industry in exporting digital security technology to African countries.

The very real and dangerous truth is that where there is ambiguity in law, corrupt governments will take advantage when it suits them. And in the worst governments, there’s not even ambiguity.

For perspective, let’s take a look at Tanzania’s recent Electronic & Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, gazetted on July 17. Here are some highlights:

Under a section called "prohibited content", subsection "sexuality and decency", the following is prohibited: "Content that depicts, motivates, promotes or facilitates publishing or exchanging of homosexuality." (Not really sure how you exchange homosexuality. I assume it’s some sort of swap meet.)

Also prohibited is "content that motivates, supports or promotes practices or trading of sexual or immoral goods such as moves [sic, and I’m thinking lewd dance moves], photos, drawings, books, stories, sexual games, toys and related things".