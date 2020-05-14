Hospital groups feel the pinch as Covid-19 puts elective surgeries on hold

However, there have been calls from various medical societies to motivate the lifting of the restrictions on some elective surgeries that could lead to possible fatalities should they continue to be postponed. While it is believed that under strict hygiene protocol there may be some progress in this regard, the exact stance to be taken by the government as the lockdown is eased is still uncertain. The peak of Covid-19 cases is expected to come in September, and that is still a long way off for some patients who require necessary but elective surgeries.

The increasing pressure for surgeries to recommence relates primarily to medically necessary time-sensitive (MeNTS) procedures. This includes treatment of malignancies and other potentially life or limb-threatening medical conditions, alleviation of pain, improvement of function and quality of life, and prevention of serious complications of disease progression associated with surgically treated conditions. Elective also refers to the fact that surgeon and patient can choose the timing and scheduling of surgery without a negative effect on the outcome of the disease’s progression, yet such surgery is still essential. In the meantime, with the restriction on electives, private hospitals are relatively empty; Covid-19 patient numbers vary from 10-150 people in total in some hospitals.

Related to this, private hospitals have submitted pricing proposals to the government for the treatment of Covid-19 public patients, but there has been little clarity on the process and reimbursement scales. The geographic distribution of private hospitals is also likely to drive the volume of Covid-19 occupancies, which will influence how management reorganise their services in each of those facilities. Overall it is expected that the admission of public patients to private hospitals will be a net positive for the hospital groups, though they are not expecting to recoup more than the basic cost of stay. It is estimated that the all-in cost of a 20-day stay for a Covid-19 patient would be between R100,000 and R300,000, depending on the allocation to a general ward, ICU or high care ward.

A continuing concern is the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) and ventilators in some parts of the country, which are mostly imported from China with some also from Europe. While companies are increasing spend on PPE predominantly from offshore, the government is taking steps to support and encourage local manufacture. The public sector now has about 1,000 ventilators and the private sector double that. Expectations are that a total of 7,000 ventilators will be required — the balance of about 2,300 for the public sector and 4,700 for the private sector need to be sourced. While the hospital groups are taking measures to prepare themselves, there will be a need to balance long-term demand and avoid overcapacity post the pandemic — a ventilator can cost up to R300,000, depending on the type and specifications. In addition, given the recent debate on the efficacy of ventilators, companies will be mindful of overinvestment at this point.