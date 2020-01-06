Legendary black entrepreneur Richard Maponya has died

Entrepreneur and property developer Ntate Richard Maponya died in the early hours of Monday morning.

He celebrated his 99th birthday on December 24.

His death came after a short illness, a spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The family requested privacy “during this time of grieving”.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

In November, despite his age, Maponya said he was so concerned about the low employment rate in the country that he was planning to open an academy to train the youth on how to be entrepreneurs.

“Right now I am trying to come with an institution that must train all our youngsters so that when they graduate they get trained to use their own hands and be able to get employed or get into business in their own right,” Maponya said a post on his Facebook page. He said he was searching for financial and non-financial support to make his dream a reality.