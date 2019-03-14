Is South32 headed for meltdown?
As Eskom struggles to deliver power to SA, questions surround the viability of South32’s Hillside aluminium smelter, given its huge power needs and a preferential tariff agreement that is up for renegotiation
14 March 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.