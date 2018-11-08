Jaguar charges ahead with SA ‘Powerway’

Richard Gouverneur, MD of Jaguar Land Rover SA and Sub-Saharan Africa, says the planned launch of the Powerway demonstrates the company’s commitment to electrification technology.

The public charging stations will be split among 30 dealerships, 30 shopping centres and 22 points along SA’s national roads. If the deadline is met, this will put Jaguar ahead of the current largest electric charging network, run by BMW, which has 57 charging stations across the country, with 30 more in the pipeline by the end of 2019.

Jaguar SA public relations manager Izak Louw says that in addition to the public stations, every dealership will eventually have an AC and DC charger in its workshop. The Powerway and shopping centres will have combination AC/DC chargers at major hubs in Joburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London and Bloemfontein at the time of the launch. An AC (22kW) charger typically takes a vehicle from 0% to 80% in two and a half hours, and a DC (60kW) charger is capable of 0% to 80% in about 72 minutes. Jaguar is aiming to install 52 DC chargers, putting it well ahead of BMW, which has just five DC chargers across SA.

"We do not expect customers to drive to a dealership specifically to charge — it is much more convenient for them to make use of the shopping centre network," says Louw.

Jaguar will also give customers a home charger when they buy the I-Pace, as well as a radio-frequency identification card, to be used at all public charging stations. Jaguar will cover 25% of the electricity costs.

The card will be similar to BMW’s ChargeNow card, which is 100% covered by the company.

"As with petrol, the price of electricity fluctuates, but for now the rate for 1kWh on the card will be between R3 and R3.50 depending on where in SA it is redeemed," says Louw. "With a 90kWh battery, a full recharge in an I-Pace will cost between R270 and R315 — a fraction of the fuel cost of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles."

By Jaguar SA’s estimates, the I-Pace will be about 73% more efficient than the similarly powered 3l diesel Land Rover Discovery.