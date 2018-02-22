Hot bets for Ramaphosa’s cabinet

As enthusiasm for newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency builds, there are two immediate tasks ahead of him: reshuffling his cabinet and averting a Moody’s downgrade.

Under former president Jacob Zuma the cabinet more than doubled to 74 ministers and deputies. But given SA’s fiscal distress and the R30m-R50m/year it costs to run a ministry, it is clear that Ramaphosa will have to slash his cabinet.

He has undertaken to reconfigure it, but will have to move with speed if he is to influence Moody’s, which will decide before March 24 whether to junk SA’s local credit rating.

What matters, according to Moody’s vice-president Zuzana Brixiova, is the new leadership’s response to SA’s economic and fiscal challenges and the progress it makes in implementing reforms to address them.

In other words, it is looking for action, not promises of action.

At a minimum, Ramaphosa will have to remove several ministers from office who are grossly incompetent or compromised, or both, including Bathabile Dlamini (social development), David Des van Rooyen (co-operative governance), Mosebenzi Zwane (mineral resources), Lynne Brown (public enterprises), Faith Muthambi (public service & administration) and Bongani Bongo (state security).

In addition, a Financial Mail poll of several leading economists produced an overwhelming consensus for the departments of trade & industry, economic development and small business to be merged to save money and align economic policy.

"We can’t have three or four departments and ministers formulating different bits and pieces of economic policy," says Sanlam Investment Management economist Arthur Kamp. "If one minister takes responsibility it should enhance accountability and make for better outcomes."

Furthermore, small business development should be at the centre of economic policy and not merely tagged on, "since it’s small businesses that drive growth and employment".