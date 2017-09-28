The MBA research process: who we asked

Fourteen SA schools offering MBA and MBL (master of business leadership) degrees took part in this year’s Ranking the MBAs.

They were the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), University of Pretoria; Henley Business School; Management College of Southern Africa (Mancosa); Milpark Business School; Nelson Mandela University Business School in Port Elizabeth; School of Business & Governance, North West University; Regenesys Business School; Regent Business School; Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership, University of Limpopo; University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business; University of the Free State Business School; University of SA (Unisa) Graduate School of Business Leadership; University of Stellenbosch Business School; and Wits Business School.

Besides providing us with details of their programmes, these schools also gave us access to MBA graduates. In all, 1,284 graduates answered questions about their experiences at the schools they attended.

The third respondent group consisted of employers. Our market research partner, Lodestar Marketing Research — which compiled all the information contained in tables on these pages — questioned executives at 300 private sector companies, parastatals and government departments about their MBA sponsorship policies and experiences of MBA graduates.