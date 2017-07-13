Why the rise of robots is killing SA manufacturing

So while technological advance does mean job losses, it also presents an opportunity for those who have skills deficits to progress to doing quite sophisticated tasks without spending years in traditional training environments.

If SA is able to narrow its performance gap with international competitors while maintaining reasonable labour rates, it may be able to offer an interesting value proposition to manufacturing companies, says Teifel.

Says Saul Levin, the director of Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies, a not-for-profit economic research organisation: "Importantly, these changes will create opportunities for the youth, who are a lot more comfortable with technology, and it will give them opportunities to enter the workplace."

The challenge in SA is to use the augmentation offered by disruptive technology to grow the economy by offering better products and services, more cheaply and efficiently.

"Our biggest enemy isn’t machines," says Teifel, "it’s our inability to compete."

Aerosud MD Johan Steyn feels the SA manufacturing sector hasn’t widely recognised the opportunities for upskilling and even leapfrogging some steps, using technologies such as virtual and augmented reality in training as well as in day-to-day tasks. "There is too much focus on the possibility of workers being replaced with robots, so everybody freezes and does nothing. SA risks losing big growth opportunities that may be impossible to regain."

Steyn says the commercial aviation market will need 38,000 new commercial aircraft in the next 20 years. To be part of these global supply chains and avoid being overtaken by countries such as China and India, SA will need state-of-the-art technologies across the entire commercial aviation sector, not only in one or two pockets of excellence, as is the case at the moment.

In other words, it is imperative that SA keeps pace with technological advances in the rest of the world to ensure that it does not lose lucrative export niches and markets.

The department of trade & industry (DTI) has just appointed Ilse Karg as its acting chief director for Future Production Technologies & Industry 4.0. Karg says the department is participating in international research on the effect Industry 4.0 will have on existing value chains, as well as on the entire employment landscape.

Her job is to build capacity in the DTI in this regard and put related policies, strategies and programmes in place that will address the competitiveness issues of SA manufacturing companies, as well as the gap in technical skills required for advanced manufacturing.

"It is recognised by the department that the fourth industrial revolution will have further disruptive influences on both developed and middle-income countries, affecting not only how things are done in the economy, but the whole future of manufacturing," she says.

"Due to the potential significant threats and opportunities of Industry 4.0, the department will take the lead in co-ordinating an integrated government approach and partnering with industry in preparing SA for the fourth industrial revolution."

While it is encouraging that the DTI is taking the issue seriously, the department doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to preventing job losses in manufacturing.

It could do worse than take a leaf out of Singapore’s next five-year future economy plan. This concludes that, because it is impossible to predict in a period of such rapid technological change which industries will succeed, the country must embrace innovation and remain open to trade, talent and ideas while building the deep capabilities required by technological development.

It is also seen as imperative for workers to upgrade their skills constantly to stay relevant. The plan urges people to think of education as a life-long journey and to focus on acquiring transferable skills, because they are unlikely to stay in one career their entire lives.