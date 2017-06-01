Will downgrades lead to hike in air fares?

SA airlines expect the economic fallout from the series of sovereign ratings downgrades will put pressure on them to hike air fares in 2017. But they are adopting a wait-and-see approach — uncertain what will happen to the rand, which has remained surprisingly resilient after the downgrades.

The impact of higher dollar-based costs of leasing aircraft due to rand weakness, higher fuel costs and low domestic demand will cause costs to rocket. It could push airlines to raise prices despite a saturated market and intense competition.

SA Airways (SAA) will feel the heat the most, despite the prospect of a boost from international tourists. Other domestic carriers say they will need to gauge market shifts, but expect operational costs to increase.

The Reserve Bank said in its financial stability review in April that a decline in the rand had been softened by soaring interest in emerging market bonds. But further downgrades could put SA’s inclusion on key global bond indices at risk.

Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, says margins remain thin, given the cost increases.

"It is just a question of who is going to be affected and to what extent," he says. It is reasonable to assume higher costs would ultimately lead to higher fares.

FlySafair head of sales & distribution Kirby Gordon says price increases could be expected, though given intense competition, entry-level ticket costs may remain suppressed. "The realistic stance is still to believe the negatives will outweigh the positives," says Gordon. "Currently the oil price is fairly suppressed. Expectations are that we will be noting a correction of that."

Erik Venter, CEO of kulula operator Comair, says: "The increased fuel price and maintenance costs as a result of rand weakness will also reward our ongoing investment in newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft."

Mango acting CEO Nic Vlok says the sector is expected to be challenging, with airlines continuing to cut costs. He says there will be added pressure on already-squeezed airline margins because of price competition, an expected rise in commodity prices and a lack of "positive movement in traveller volumes".

In 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, the Airports Company SA reported low domestic growth in the number of passengers.

In the first quarter of 2017, domestic arrivals fell 1.03%, but international arrivals rose 5.6%. King Shaka International Airport and Cape Town International Airport continue to have double-digit growth in international arrivals.

Transport economist and aviation expert Joachim Vermooten says airlines will be keeping an eagle eye on the exchange rate.

"SAA may gain a little bit with its exposure to international traffic. Overall, the operational costs can be expected to increase," he says.

Tourism Business Council SA CEO Mmatsatsi Ramawela says members of the council are optimistic about 2017, despite the ratings downgrade.

"This year is looking all right, especially demand for travel to Cape Town. The problem is the next three to four years, as the impact begins to show."

The Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) says a weaker rand could shift South Africans into domestic leisure rather than international travel.

"Companies will revisit the absolute necessity for travel — or if they do fly, [they] will shift towards cheaper flights," says Asata CEO Otto de Vries.