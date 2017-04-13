Transnet's eagle eye

There is an intriguing discrepancy between Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama’s view on SA’s prospects, and government’s rosier outlook.

Gama, speaking to the Financial Mail at the Africa CEO Forum in Geneva last month, believes times are going to be tougher than suggested by the 1.4% growth projected by national treasury for this year. It’ll be better than last year, he said — but not by much.

"For 2017, we are going to experience growth of 0.7%, because I know the fundamentals. We’re in that space, we know more things that will happen before they happen and much earlier than people experience them," said Gama.

His argument is that because Transnet is in the business of moving goods around the country, building infrastructure and working on the ground, it gains more acute insight into the real economy.

The good news is that Gama believes SA will have growth of 1.3% by 2018 and may hit the 3% mark by 2019 and after.

There’s a caveat: his projection was made before last week’s downgrade to junk status — a move that all economists expect will shave a few points off the country’s GDP.

The downgrade hurt Transnet more than most companies, as the ratings agencies then downgraded state companies automatically. However, Gama said that Transnet is strong enough to withstand any downgrade.

"The economy from 2019 will rise and it is an opportune time for everybody to make the kind of investments that are required for an economy that is going to become better."

Perhaps, but the immediate problem is that a downgrade makes it more expensive for Transnet to take out debt to finance its R273bn, seven-year building programme.

Considering that state companies are due to spend R443bn over the next three years (74% of it by Transnet and Eskom), the higher interest rates it will have to pay to lenders could curtail its lending appetite.

But Gama said people shouldn’t panic: "A lot of people begin to think that if the economy is down, it will always be like this. Economies are cyclical in nature."