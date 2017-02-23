HEALTH: Coverage for all

The private health-care system in SA is utilised by a small percentage of the population, though expenditure in private care is well over 50% of total health-care spend.

Abieyuwa Ohonba, a health economics expert at the University of Johannesburg, says even though public hospitals have considerably lower rates for adults, and free primary health care for children under six and pensioners, private health care is first choice for most people.

"Even the very poor would rather incur out-of-pocket expenses to consult with a private doctor," she says.

Against the background of a disparate and unfair health system, where a greater percentage of the population is serviced by a severely underfunded and deprived public health system, "the NHI is certainly a vital transformation tool in the process of economic growth and development in SA", Ohonba says. "However, there are many challenges, like the source of funding which is expected to be derived mainly from general taxes."

Over the next three years, government will spend R606bn on health, concentrating funds primarily on HIV/Aids treatment and prevention programmes, revitalising health-care facilities and providing specialised tertiary services.

Treasury committed R19.1bn more to the health budget than in 2016. Between 2012 and 2018/2019 health expenditure will have grown in real terms by 1.3%.

For the 2017 financial year, R187.5bn is reserved for the health sector and district health services will get the lion’s share of R83.6bn.