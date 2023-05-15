Moti Group announces plans for $1bn African lithium powerhouse

Now, working closely with executive director Mikaeel Moti, he has begun executing his long-term strategy, expanding the group’s portfolio through new acquisitions and developments in high potential industries such as renewables.

As the home of the world’s fifth-largest lithium reserves after countries such as Australia and the “lithium triangle” of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, Mogajane says the project will help to secure Zimbabwe’s position as a major partner in the global green energy race. The project also marks a key milestone for the group in its quest to becoming a leading black-owned mining player and aims to support the country’s economic revival and social development.

“The Moti Group has always been fairly small in terms of its operations, while boasting an outsize footprint and turnover. But the core of our business is mining and mineral beneficiation, and we hope to use this new project to truly put our name on the international map,” he says.

“This project will also act as an important economic contributor in the region, helping Zimbabwe to realise the full benefits of its mining prospects.

“Given its history, people still maintain a negative view of the country, but it’s time to break with the past. It’s time for African businesses to lend a hand in helping to change the Zimbabwean narrative by helping to realise its opportunities for growth and development, which is something we feel this project exemplifies.”

Powering electric vehicles

The potential of the venture for both the country and for the Moti Group is clear. Dubbed the new “white gold”, lithium is the lightest metal in the world, and is commonly used to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries. As a result, the precious metal has become the focus of a new global gold rush as countries seek to reduce their reliance on harmful fossil fuels and make the switch to an electric future.

Some 8kg of lithium is required on average for each EV battery, and as demand for EVs ramps up, lithium has likewise experienced exponential growth. Demonstrating the meteoric rise in demand, the International Energy Agency reveals that just 120,000 EVs were sold globally in 2012. By 2021, more than 120,000 were sold every week. And last year, one in every seven passenger vehicles sold was an EV.

As a result, in the decade between 2012 and 2022, average lithium carbonate prices soared from about $6,000 per metric ton to $37,000, peaking at a record of over $70,000 a tonne in China.

Furthermore, in a 2°C climate change scenario, the globally accepted upper-limit goal for capping rising temperatures, demand for EVs will be so high that the World Bank estimates that lithium production will need to increase by nearly 500% by 2050.

Harnessing the benefits of this boom, Mogajane says the Moti Group is already at an advanced stage of discussions with a major Chinese battery manufacturer that boasts a 37% share of the global EV market, with clients such as Tesla and BMW on its books. Likewise, the Moti Group has been carefully working through regulatory processes to ensure that it fulfils all national and international requirements.

For example, after the Zimbabwean government’s decision to pass the Base Mineral Export Control Act in December last year, banning the export of raw lithium, the Moti Group and its partner intend to establish a local processing plant.