FREE WEBINAR | How to succeed in a crowded ecommerce space

Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA five months ago, the e-commerce market was already one that was growing at a dramatic pace. The 2019 South African Retail Report expected annual e-commerce activity in SA to exceed R14bn last year alone – yet that was only a 1.2% slice of the retail pie in the country. Arguably, that slice will grow as we head towards a still to be defined new normal.

With the national lockdown instituted fromMarch 26 this year, any pre-Covid predictions on the state of ecommerce growth and revenues in 2020 would have been severely disrupted.

Many brick-and-mortar stores were closed for business during some periods of the lockdown, and on re-opening were limited by shorter operating hours and the number of customers that could be accommodated in-store at any time. Consumers turned to technology to get their needs fulfilled, and online shopping has boomed beyond former expectations.

Businesses that were geared for servicing their customers’ online retail needs before lockdown have seen their ecommerce revenues surge, despite taking initial knocks when lockdown level 5 allowed only for the operation of essential services.

But the lockdown has also led to a dramatic paradigm shift in how retailers and service providers approach any previous nostalgia about investing in physical shop premises - when well-designed websites are becoming the new store fronts for consumers to browse virtual aisles and shop for desired products.

The most important question remains: how do existing businesses and start-ups take their businesses online to reach broader consumer audiences, and move their profits forward in what already may feel like a crowded ecommerce space? How do they set themselves up to become competitive in an increasingly online world?

In a four part Business Day SME Matters online event series, led by business growth expert Pavlo Phitidis and in partnership with PayFast, business owners will learn more about how to introduce ecommerce into your business, bolster ecommerce performance through digital marketing, and accelerate growth through affiliates and collaboration.

Join Phitidis in the second session that will look at How to introduce e-commerce into your business along with speakers:

Brendan van Niekerk (owner, Chemvulc)

Kevin Wakatama (e-commerce integration consultant and technician, Stock2Shop)

Lester de Freitas (The Web Elite)

Justin Drennan(co-founder at Parcelninja)

Date: August 27 2020

Time: 12.30pm

To register, click here

Be prepared to gain a solid understanding of what technology is needed, how to reach customers and compel them to buy, and how to increase digital sales performance with current and new customers.