CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Impeaching Trump may unleash even more violence from his devout adherents He can't be shamed, he thrives on chaos and menace, and his followers have long memories, so just what is Donald Trump likely to do now?

US President Donald Trump has been impeached for inciting a mob to violence. It is his second impeachment. I never thought I’d write those words in my lifetime. At least not about a sitting American president, who is usually known as the leader of the free world.

There are countdown clocks on a host of social media sites, quietly ticking down minutes to the end of the divisive, sneering, four-year reign of Trump. Next Wednesday, January 20, lifelong politician and Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the new US president. ..