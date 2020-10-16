CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Used cars and the mansplaining endured to buy one
What goes on under the bonnet can remain a mystery, but the condescension on the shop floor needs to be outed
16 October 2020 - 05:05
Everyone who knows me will tell you that I’m a take-charge woman, comfortable with issuing instructions and able to make hard decisions without too much hand-wringing.
There is no hubris: I’m your average professional woman with a set of indispensable tools in my kit, acquired over many years to ensure maximum efficiency. In that armoury, I have an essential weapon: the ability to ask questions without fearing the embarrassment of looking uninformed — even stupid.
