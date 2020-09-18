CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The sad black dog creeps back anxiously panicking
On top of anxiety and depression — there is the guilt of knowing you have these feelings when well-fed and housed while many are barely surviving lockdowns
18 September 2020 - 18:55
Raising my hand and owning up to suffering from crippling anxiety is, I am discovering, the only way I can begin to let light into the cracks of this debilitating state of being. And while it might not lead to instant healing, I am hoping that it reduces some of the shame that being constantly on edge carries with it.
I hope, too, that it will mean others feeling vulnerable realise they are not alone in this time of pandemic — or, in fact, at any time.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now