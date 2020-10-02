CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Victorious RBG had brains, determination, and a good man back at home
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was always going to do well, but marrying the ‘only boy I ever knew who cared that I had a brain’ really helped
02 October 2020 - 05:05
When US supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) died, aged 87, I re-watched the movie about her life, On The Basis of Sex, and marveled at the courage, resolve and indomitable spirit of this remarkable woman.
The second woman to serve in this exalted position, she became one of the most powerful people in the American justice system.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now