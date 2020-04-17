Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Dream-catching during lucid, lockdown nights The coronavirus creates dreams of dead loved ones and nightmares of our own demise, visited too seldom by the Sandman BL PREMIUM

Dreams, Carl Jung believed, need to be taken seriously. As an acolyte of the Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, attributed with founding analytical psychology, I pay close attention to dreams.

Jung’s visionary influence extended beyond the field of psychiatry — in which he’s still a thought leader — to philosophy, literature, anthropology and archaeology. Even, to religious studies.