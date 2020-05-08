CHARMAIN NAIDOO: To sleep, perchance to dream of dread
Lockdown dreams are officially a thing, even Google says so, and they are not pretty
08 May 2020 - 05:05
On Tuesday this week, I walked into a windowless building with huge copper doors and a dull copper reception desk that was unmanned, which was no surprise since we’re on lockdown.
A voice came over the intercom instructing me to take the lift to the 9th floor, where I would be met. A burst of binaural sounds came over the loudspeaker, entering first my left, then my right ear. I thought this strange and felt uncomfortable, but walked anyway to the open lift.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now