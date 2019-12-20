Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Given the crappiness of 2019, 2020 has to be an upgrade Being in a constant state of fear, technological (and physiological) flux, with apps (and pills) for everything, does not make for fulfilling living BL PREMIUM

I’ve had a rubbish year. Seriously, 2019 has not covered itself in glory.

Nor has it even vaguely lived up to the potential it promised at the end of 2018. Now 2018, was, for me, a brilliant year, filled with adventure and joy, with fulfilment and much laughter.