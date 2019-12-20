CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Given the crappiness of 2019, 2020 has to be an upgrade
Being in a constant state of fear, technological (and physiological) flux, with apps (and pills) for everything, does not make for fulfilling living
20 December 2019 - 05:05
I’ve had a rubbish year. Seriously, 2019 has not covered itself in glory.
Nor has it even vaguely lived up to the potential it promised at the end of 2018. Now 2018, was, for me, a brilliant year, filled with adventure and joy, with fulfilment and much laughter.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.