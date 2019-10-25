Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: To travel or not to travel? (Greta says no...) Lisbon is warm, welcoming and endlessly Instagrammable — despite tourists outnumbering locals by nearly eight to one BL PREMIUM

Our Lisbon hosts — the people of this wonderful, picturesque, photogenic European city — were welcoming, helpful and patient with us, the throbbing throng of invaders in search of the perfect selfie and a pastéis de nata. They smiled as they handed over the warm Portuguese custard tarts and put thumbs in the air for our cellphone camera moments.

They gave us directions and helped us negotiate the labyrinth that is Lisbon’s haphazard street plan. They were … nice!