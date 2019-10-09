Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A buyer’s market as people flee the SA scene The owner would take X amount — a whopping 30% less than the asking price, because the owner is emigrating BL PREMIUM

I’m shopping for an apartment so I’m really in the thick of constant emigration chatter. From the astonishingly large number of apartments, houses and townhouses available for sale, I would say that Johannesburg is saying goodbye to a lot of skilled, professional people.

If you want empirical evidence — sorry, I have none. That I have no hard facts to back up my assertion and have relied entirely on anecdotal information — mostly from Twitter and Facebook — seems to be the way information is disseminated these days.