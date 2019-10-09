CHARMAIN NAIDOO: A buyer’s market as people flee the SA scene
The owner would take X amount — a whopping 30% less than the asking price, because the owner is emigrating
09 October 2019 - 05:05
I’m shopping for an apartment so I’m really in the thick of constant emigration chatter. From the astonishingly large number of apartments, houses and townhouses available for sale, I would say that Johannesburg is saying goodbye to a lot of skilled, professional people.
If you want empirical evidence — sorry, I have none. That I have no hard facts to back up my assertion and have relied entirely on anecdotal information — mostly from Twitter and Facebook — seems to be the way information is disseminated these days.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.