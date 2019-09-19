Opinion / Columnists KAIZER NYATSUMBA: While the fat cats are away, rats come out to play BL PREMIUM

SA is teetering dangerously on the brink of a precipice — and our leadership is either somnambulant or deep in slumberland.

At face value, that may seem a harsh thing to say or admit to, especially for a patriotic South African. And yet we need to have the courage to stare the truth in the face and diagnose our collective ailment correctly if we are to stand a realistic chance of arresting the decline, let alone reversing it.