JONATHAN JANSEN: Education counts when times are tough

When Stats Africa released the results of the quarterly labour force survey last week, the report hit all the panic buttons. This is a country whose economy is already in the ICU ward while family members (read, the governing party) fight furiously around the ailing patient even as Dr IMF comes down the passage with bitter medicine to revive the comatose one.

The prognosis is grim.