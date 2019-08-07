Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The future of economics needs to be better than its past Rethinking Economics for Africa festival could make headway in reforming the curriculum, but not if it becomes a vehicle for ossified Marxists BL PREMIUM

In September a group of university students will host the second Rethinking Economics for Africa festival in Johannesburg. It is as bold and necessary initiative, although it is open to being hijacked by nostalgiacs longing for a return to Cold War ideological battles.

Having been involved, directly and later tangentially, in the rethinking economics movement for the better part of two decades, one of the great dangers we pointed to in 2000 was precisely that of abandoning one set of orthodoxies and replacing them with another.