BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Unions pose a dark threat to Ramaphosa's new dawn

Pretoria, the capital city and a big chunk of the country's industrial heartland, was on lockdown last week. Not for fear of some external threat or violence, but because municipal workers decided they would not allow ordinary people to go about their business unless the workers’ unrealistic wage demands were met.

They held everyone to ransom. It was blatant intimidation, and the city bosses and the government seemed powerless to do anything about it.