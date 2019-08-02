GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Government’s hands tied as unions call the shots on jobs
To make a difference the government needs labour on its side to deal with slow growth and unemployment crisis
02 August 2019 - 05:15
There is no doubt that the SA economy is in crisis, but the real storm is on the horizon. The narrowly defined unemployment rate sits at an appalling 29%, but it is likely to get worse.
More job cuts loom, and the trade unions are already on the warpath as they lose members amid the bloodbath.
