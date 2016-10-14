Eight students have been suspended and 11 arrested after a week of rolling protests at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) — where disruptions continued on Friday.

At the Wits Science Stadium on Friday morning‚ some physics and maths classes were "disturbed by small groups, while a group of about 30 students were singing outside"‚ management said.

The classes had almost full attendance.

"Security and police were present and lectures have resumed‚" Wits said.

Another small group entered the Matrix Student Centre trying to close down shops. "This has been resolved," the university said.

This followed a number of violent incidents on Thursday night‚ following a meeting of some students at Solomon House‚ when about 20-30 protesting students spread out through the Braamfontein campuses.

A fire was started on the West Campus lawn near the DJ Du Plessis Building. Stones were thrown at the buildings on West Campus including the Zesty Lemon restaurant. Fires were then started in rubbish bins near the Matrix‚ the old Grand Stand in the Science Stadium‚ the Old Mutual Sports Hall and the Speech and Hearing Clinic.

While these were all extinguished quickly‚ police vehicles and fire engines were stoned when they drove onto campus.

One Wits security officer was injured after a rock was thrown at him‚ management said. He was taken to Milpark Hospital where he received seven stitches. He is recovering.

"We view the events of last night as a full attack on the university’s infrastructure and property‚" management said.

The university confirmed that eight students had been suspended this week and 11 had been arrested. It did not provide further details.

The university was deliberating on measures to put in place to ensure that criminal offences "do not recur".

TMG Digital