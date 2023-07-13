REGISTER | Virtual Sanlam Transformation Gauge conference to scrutinise progress of BBBEE

It's been 20 years since the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Act was introduced to address inequalities in SA. Now it's time to evaluate whether BBBEE has delivered the positive benefits it set out to achieve. Is the country positively transforming? Is it happening at pace, or being slowed down by a lack of commitment by corporate SA, corruption and narrow self-interests?

The annual Sanlam Transformation Gauge Report aims to answer these questions. Published in partnership with the Sunday Times Business Times, it's the only consolidated, sector-focused research report that takes a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA, accounting for all elements of BBBEE.

The 2023 edition of the report will also provide a three-year comparative view of progress and trends affecting economic transformation in the country.

During this insightful event, Sanlam chair Elias Masilela will explore the evolution and impact of BBBEE since its inception, critically examining its efficacy in addressing historical injustices and fostering economic transformation.

How transformation and economic inclusion reflects on a BBBEE scorecard, and how it plays out in the lives of real people, is often very different.

In an effort to close the gap between data and the lived experience, a panel of experts will examine critical elements of the BBBEE scorecard including ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development and socioeconomic development.

Moderated by broadcaster Gugulethu Mfuphi, this panel will include:

Mamkeli Jim, dealmaker: leveraged finance at RMB;

Tabea Kabinde, chair of the Commission of Employment Equity and transformation consultant ;

; Litha Kutta, co-chair: Enterprise & Supplier Development Community of Practise;

Nozizwe Vundla, head of the Sanlam Foundation; and

Disa Mpande, acting CEO of merSETA.

