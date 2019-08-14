Money

Consumers warned against doing business with Inhalt Markets and Guaranteed Trust Fund

Always check service providers’ credentials, says Financial Sector Conduct Authority

14 August 2019 - 11:01 Money Reporter
The FSCA urges consumers to check the credentials of institutions or people before conducting any financial services business. Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
The FSCA urges consumers to check the credentials of institutions or people before conducting any financial services business. Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has warned consumers against doing any financial services business with Guarantee Trust Fund and Inhalt Communications Group, trading as Inhalt Markets. 

Claims that Inhalt Markets is an FSCA approved forex broker and that its trading platform was approved by the FSCA are false, the FSCA says. “Inhalt Markets was never authorised to render forex and it is currently not a registered financial services provider.”

The regulator says in a statement that Inhalt Markets lost its licence for not adhering to its licensing conditions and is therefore no longer authorised to render any financial advice and intermediary services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.

On Guarantee Trust Fund, the FSCA says it received information that it is using a fake certificate, purportedly issued by the previous regulator, the Financial Services Board, on October 2 2006.

“Guarantee Trust Fund is not a registered financial services provider and … is [thus] conducting unregistered business and providing advisory and intermediary services without the necessary authorisation,” the FSCA warns.

The FSCA has urged consumers to check the credentials of institutions or people before conducting any financial services business by contacting the FSCA toll-free on 0800 110 443, or through its website www.fsca.co.za.

FSCA warns public to avoid WhatsApp 'investment adviser'

The industry watchdog urges consumers to avoid one BS Sokhela purporting to belong to AnBro Capital Investments
Money
2 months ago

Financial conduct regulator warns public about forex-trading charlatans

Recent warnings and prosecutions have shone a light on the shady world of foreign-exchange-trading con artists
Money
2 months ago

Suspect financial services operators told their days are numbered

Actions the FSCA can take include removing the licence of a person or business to operate in SA, levying administrative penalties and recommending ...
Money
5 months ago

Popular Articles

Consumers warned against doing business with Inhalt Markets and Guaranteed ...

Money

Investment platforms: making an informed choice

Money & Investing

Women are from Venus, planet of multitasking and stability

Money

Medical aids advised on efficient coverage

Money

Related Articles

Say no to Yes Money loans, FSCA warns

Money

Losses mount for Lorna Jane investors as Stringfellow loses licence ...

Money

Silver Seed Capital ordered to pay back money and face possible criminal charges

Money

Financial watchdog names and shames frauds

Money