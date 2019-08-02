Losses mount for Lorna Jane investors as Stringfellow loses licence provisionally

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has provisionally withdrawn the licence of Stringfellow Financial Services, the company through which investors’ confirmed losses amount to R168m.

Johannesburg-based financial adviser and investment manager Thomas Stringfellow was arrested on fraud charges last month and released on bail.

Stringfellow was allegedly advising clients to invest in loan agreements to fund Lorna Jane SA, a franchise of Australian women’s sportswear company Lorna Jane. The stores have closed and online accounts and the website are no longer active.

Investors who spoke to Money in July said they were guaranteed returns of 14% a year in dividends, possibly more.

Unfortunately this appears to have been a huge overpromise. The loan scheme collapsed in June 2019, and instead of high returns many investors have lost money.

Initial reports suggested over R100m had been lost. But FSCA divisional executive of Investigations and Enforcement, Brandon Topham, told Money the verified amount is R168m, but “we are still counting”.