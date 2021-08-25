Heineken 0.0 brings a never-imagined-before holiday to SA – National Take a Beer to Work Day. On August 27 2021, Heineken 0.0 is encouraging go-getters countrywide to join in and have a fresh take on life by enjoying a cold Heineken 0.0 while on the clock.

National #TakeABeerToWorkDay strives to expresses the freedom Heineken 0.0 will give to people because #NowYouCan.

Days like these don’t come around too often and if enjoying a beer during working hours wasn’t good enough, enter the Heineken 0.0 competition and to win one of two Heineken 0.0 hampers worth R1,200.

Each hamper includes:

1 x 6 pack of Heineken 0.0

1 x Powerbank

1 x hand sanitiser

Work from anywhere snacks

Cooler bag

Water bottle

TO ENTER

Tell us when the best time to enjoy an ice-old Heineken 0.0 beer; Tag TimesLIVE or BusinessLIVE on Facebook and Twitter, and Use the hashtag #TakeABeerToWorkDay and #NowYouCan on your posts.



Ts & Cs apply.

Terms and Conditions

1. The promotion will run from August 27 to September 3 2021.

2. The promotion is open to all legal residents of SA excluding:

the director, member, partner, employee or agent of, or consultant of Heineken SA or any other person who directly or indirectly controls or is controlled by Heineken SA or a supplier of goods or services in connection with this promotion;

the relatives, family members, spouses, life partners or business partners of any of the persons specified in paragraph (a) above;

persons under the age of 18 years;

persons who are not legal residents of SA.

3. All participants must be over the age of 18 years at the date of entry and will be required to exhibit valid identity documents as proof thereof.

4. Your participation in this giveaway constitutes your acceptance of these terms and conditions.

5. To enter to win a Heineken branded merchandise, a participant must:



Be of legal drinking age (18+)

Post on Facebook or Twitter, tagging TimesLIVE or BusinessLIVE using the hashtags #TakeABeerToWorkDay #NowYouCan, sharing when the best time to enjoy an ice-cold Heineken 0.0 beer is.

6. The winners will be selected by random selection. The winners will be notified by email by a representative from Heineken SA within one week from the draw date (August 27 2021). Participants must meet the requirements set out in clause 5 above at the time of entry, failing which the Promoter shall select another valid entry. The prizes will be delivered to all winners. Heineken SA may refuse to award any prize if any information or any irregularities or fraudulent activities are detected. The decision on the winner(s) is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. Every effort will be made to ensure that the prize is as described above, but due to the nature of the prize, it may be altered at any time, at Heineken SA’s discretion.

7. Though Heineken SA has taken care to make sure the prize is of a good quality, it does not give any warranties about the prize and you agree to accept the prize as is. Subject to applicable law, you also indemnify Heineken SA against any damages that anyone may suffer as a result of the prize/s or this competition, including consequential and economic loss.

8. It’s your responsibility to ensure that your personal contact details provided are complete, accurate and up to date.

9. Any costs or expenses incurred in respect of items not specifically included in the prize are for the winner’s own account. Heineken SA, and its affiliates if applicable, will not be responsible for any other expenses which the winner may incur as a result of their acceptance and/or use of a prize, whether foreseen or not.

10. The prize is not transferrable and may not be deferred, changed or exchanged for cash or any other item.

11. To the extent that any taxes, duties, levies or other charges may be levied on a prize by the state or any other competent government or regulatory body, the winner/s will be liable therefore, and Heineken SA will not increase the value of the prize/s to compensate for such charges.

12. Heineken SA reserves the right to terminate or temporarily suspend or amend this promotion at any time during the promotion for any reason or if it experiences difficulties that might compromise its integrity.

13. Neither Heineken SA nor their respective advertising, media and PR agencies, nor their associated companies and affiliates, nor their trading partners shall be liable in any way whatsoever for any loss, damage or costs, howsoever arising, suffered by a participant of this promotion and/or receipt and/or use of the prize offered.

14. Under no circumstances shall Heineken SA nor their respective advertising, media and PR agencies, nor their associated companies and affiliates, nor their trading partners be liable to anyone who enters this promotion for any indirect or consequential loss howsoever arising which may be suffered in relation to this promotion, whether as a result of any negligent act or omission or any default on the part of Heineken SA or otherwise.

15. By participating in this promotion, each participant hereby consents to the processing of his or her personal information and to the use of such personal information for the purpose of future communications from the promoter to the participant; provided that the participant shall be entitled at any time to opt out of such communications. All personal information of the participant will be processed in accordance with the applicable data protection legislation including the Popia Act, 2013. A winner may be required to take part in publicity in respect of the prize and participation is conditional upon the winner’s agreement to take part in such publicity and having the opportunity to decline such requirement. The winner will not be entitled to any payment or other remuneration for any such publicity or otherwise. All and any materials, including publicity materials, will be the sole property of Heineken SA.

16. The laws of theSA govern these terms and conditions and participants agree to be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the SA courts.

17. Heineken SA’s standard terms and conditions (available at no costs from www.heinekensouthafrica.co.za) apply.

18. Promoter: Heineken SA (Proprietary) Limited, Inanda Greens Business Park, Building 1, 54 Wierda Road West, Wierda Valley, Sandton.

This article was paid for by Heineken SA.