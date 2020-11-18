Get Showmax for mobile and 10 hours of data for R49 a month with MTN
Sign up to get 10 hours of series, children's shows and more with 1GB of free MTN data every month with Showmax
Showmax has partnered with MTN to offer Showmax Mobile customers 1GB of free data, which will allow for up to 10 hours of streaming the series, movies, kids’ shows and more in the Showmax catalogue, every month until October 31 2021 on your mobile device.
A Showmax Mobile subscription costs R49 a month and offers subscribers access to the full Showmax catalogue on one mobile device — either a smartphone or tablet.
When new or existing customers sign up for a Showmax Mobile subscription between October 15 2020 and October 31 2021, they’ll receive 1GB of free data from MTN for streaming shows, movies and more on their device.
Existing Showmax Mobile customers simply have to add their R49 a month Showmax Mobile subscription to their MTN bill to qualify for the free data. Similarly, when new subscribers sign up to Showmax Mobile, they opt to add their Showmax Mobile subscription to their MTN bill to receive 1GB of free MTN data. They will continue to receive the data every month on a recurring basis, until the deal expires on October 31 2021.
When subscribers stream on mobile devices and use Showmax’s bandwidth capping feature, Showmax uses as little as 100MB an hour of streaming. This means that 1GB of data will give customers up to 10 hours of streaming.
Read more about bandwidth capping »
Sign up or read more on the Showmax website, or find out more on Showmax Stories.
What’s there to watch on Showmax?
Fans of international series can queue up a mega-binge of the best of HBO, from horror smash Lovecraft Country to Emmy winners Succession and Watchmen. Plus, the new season of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials is coming this month, as well as the hotly anticipated P-Valley, featuring strippers, spangles and some seriously dark criminals.
Check out adult animated series from Adult Swim or comedies such as Insecure, Bless This Mess or Florida Girls.
Movie fans are spoilt for choice with the slate of action titles, and Oscar winners Green Book and Manchester by the Sea (from November 23).
New documentaries include Hillary, which takes a look at the former secretary of state and presidential candidate who divided a nation, and Enslaved, a deep dive into the murky history of trans-Atlantic slavery, presented by Samuel L Jackson.
SA series include the latest episodes of Gomora, The River and The Queen, and fresh episodes of Suidooster and Legacy.
How do I get this deal?
Sign up on the Showmax website. The deal is applicable to new and existing customers.
This article was paid for by Showmax.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.