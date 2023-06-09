Historical Sea Point building reimagined as modern apartments

Sea Point is one of the most iconic neighbourhoods in Cape Town. Nestled on a narrow strip of land between Lion's Head Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, this seaboard gem offers some of the country's most sensational views along with a bustling hub of world-class dining and vibrant nightlife.

“OneHundredOnM is not only in Sea Point, but deeply connected to it. Old meets new as heritage is celebrated through the reimagining of this Victorian-era building, which is perfectly located in a connected neighbourhood that offers residents everything they need on their doorstep,” says Blok MD Jacques van Embden.

“From the bold, exciting architecture to the thoughtfully designed apartments with seamlessly integrated appliances, the on-site retail and commercial spaces, and 24-hour security and concierge, OneHundredOnM is designed to become a future-proofed urban playground where residents can experience everything they need in one place.”