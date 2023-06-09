Historical Sea Point building reimagined as modern apartments
OneHundredOnM combines Victorian-era architecture, modern comforts and a vibrant neighbourhood
The world is undergoing an urbanisation revolution, with millions of people looking to settle down in intuitively designed apartments that offer a reinvented idea of a connected neighbourhood. Apartments such as those in Blok’s 16th and latest development, OneHundredOnM, in Sea Point, Cape Town.
OneHundredOnM captures the essence of the past and merges it with a future city concept — it sees a historic building being reimagined into chic apartments that offer every modern convenience you can think of.
Sea Point is one of the most iconic neighbourhoods in Cape Town. Nestled on a narrow strip of land between Lion's Head Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, this seaboard gem offers some of the country's most sensational views along with a bustling hub of world-class dining and vibrant nightlife.
“OneHundredOnM is not only in Sea Point, but deeply connected to it. Old meets new as heritage is celebrated through the reimagining of this Victorian-era building, which is perfectly located in a connected neighbourhood that offers residents everything they need on their doorstep,” says Blok MD Jacques van Embden.
“From the bold, exciting architecture to the thoughtfully designed apartments with seamlessly integrated appliances, the on-site retail and commercial spaces, and 24-hour security and concierge, OneHundredOnM is designed to become a future-proofed urban playground where residents can experience everything they need in one place.”
It's no wonder then that this development is proving to be popular: 70% of the units have been sold since it launched in May, but there are still a selection of stunning studios and one- and two-bedrooms apartments on offer.
“OneHundredOnM continues to drive our vision of evolving property development to extend living spaces beyond the front door with bustling restaurant-lined streets, beachside walkways, outdoor gyms and green spaces,” says Van Embden.
“The way people are choosing to live is shifting and to create efficient, affordable and inclusive neighbourhoods, urban living spaces must be reimagined. Our role is to ensure that Capetonians — and Cape Town as a future city — can seamlessly adapt to that shift to become centres of shared prosperity.”
Click here to find out more about OneHundredOnM and how you can live a life of comfort and convenience in the heart of Sea Point.
This article was paid for by Blok.