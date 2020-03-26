Lifestyle / Arts & Entertainment How to keep entertained during lockdown Film, opera, television, classic cinema, documentaries and YouTube will help pass the time BL PREMIUM

In light of the Covid-19 lockdown around the world there are several alternative streaming options available to South Africans — some at a cost and others free of charge. Here’s a selection of places to go to quell the boredom and the frustrations of three weeks of state-enforced isolation, while also being entertained and intrigued.

MUBI.COM (https://mubi.com/)