Indoor odyssey to explore the power of mind travel The Covid-19 lockdown can confine only our bodies, but not what is inside our heads

At some point in the 1650s, the French philosopher and mathematician Blaise Pascal jotted down one of the most counterintuitive aphorisms: “The sole cause of man’s unhappiness is that he cannot stay quietly in his room.”

Really? Surely having to stay quietly in one’s room must be the start of a particularly evolved type of psychological torture? What could be more opposed to the human spirit than to have to inhabit four walls when, potentially, there would be a whole planet to explore?