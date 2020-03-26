Lifestyle / Books BOOK REVIEW: Academics try to make sense of SA’s apartheid-era war ‘In Different Times’ is an uneven but impressively in-depth attempt to contemplate the conflict in Namibia and Angola BL PREMIUM

Once the war correspondents have moved on, the historians move in — either to help the combatants or bayonet them.

Erwin Rommel, a German general from World War 2 who was promoted way beyond his level of competence, was extolled by a string of British historians while his nemesis, Bernard Montgomery, hero of El Alamein, was excoriated 19 years after his great victory, especially by Correlli Barnett, a distinguished historian.