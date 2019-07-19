Life / Arts & Entertainment The Lion King — handsome and funny but also creepy and icky Disney’s CGI-enhanced live-action revamp is one of its better efforts despite an overdose of sweetness BL PREMIUM

Disney’s heritage of classic animation features has been a cash cow for years and decades. Reissues, remakes, picture-books, songs and albums, and toy merchandising. But is there a point at which milking a cow ends and wringing it begins? Haven’t we reached that point with the live-action, CGI-enhanced revamping of every canonic Disney feature cartoon?