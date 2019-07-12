The best of the swarm at the National Arts Festival

“In theatre, the process of it is the experience. It doesn’t last — only in people’s memories and in their hearts. That’s the beauty and sadness of it. But that’s life — beauty and the sadness. And that is why theatre is life.” Sherie Rene Scott

Navigating your way through the many dimensions of a multi-textured festival such as the National Arts Festival (NAF) means you become your own curator of experiences. Every offering you go towards in some way reflects something in yourself which drew you towards it.

But it’s difficult to describe an experience you’ve gone through. The very act of trying to express what has passed is also an experience in itself, and trying to capture the moment of a performance event is like trying to contain the wind.

My festival started off with my first encounter with one-on-one theatre in the form of DEURnis/Uzwelo. (The title means “compassion,” but its Afrikaans spelling also invokes the act of stepping through a door.) In this production you walk into a small room as the only audience member and face a single actor. The performer engages you as part of their 15-minute monologue, maintaining relentless eye contact while addressing you directly in English, isiXhosa, Setswana or Afrikaans. The 12 different stories available are intense, involving the crossroads of an extreme emotional situation, including death, birth, marriage, poverty, abortion and sex trafficking. Each short scene involves an insight into the individual life of a character, who sometimes requires your assistance in reaching an important decision.