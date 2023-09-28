Picking a star pupil in private education
As state schools continue to slide, parents dig deep to give children a good start
28 September 2023 - 08:00
For the past three years IM has written an annual special feature on the private education sector.
The three main JSE-listed stocks in this field are AdvTech (market cap R11.8bn), Curro Holdings (market cap R5.9bn) and Stadio Holdings (market cap R4.7bn). Curro is a pure private primary and secondary schools business; Stadio is a tertiary education business with a significant online learning division; and AdvTech is a blend, combining schooling and tertiary with an African education offshoot...
