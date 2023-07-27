BEYOND SHARES
Rothschild by name, rewarding by nature
The long-term investment record of RIT Capital Partners makes its 21% discount to NAV a tasty opportunity
27 July 2023 - 08:00
Would you buy a fund that historically has participated in 74% of monthly market upside but only 41% of declines?
London Stock Exchange-listed RIT Capital Partners is a global investment manager with few constraints and the scope to invest in any asset class. Its stated objective is quite aggressive: to deliver long-term index-beating growth while preserving capital (but without the constraints of a formal benchmark). To achieve this, it invests in a widely diversified, global multi-asset portfolio, listed and unquoted, including an allocation to “exceptional managers” to access top external talent...
