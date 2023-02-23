Special Reports

MARC HASENFUSS: Few sparks of light in a gloomy landscape

South Africans are being assailed from all sides and some profit margins and livelihoods are under threat

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss

It feels like forever since our year-end edition  of last November, with so much happening on the domestic political, economic and investment fronts.

I wish there was better news to buoy us up in the first edition of 2023. On the positive side, the JSE, thanks to some global heavyweights, has made a sprightly start to the year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.