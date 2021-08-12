Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Will this poll move pay off? BL PREMIUM

The upcoming local government elections may be a game changer for the ANC, as it opens up its candidate selection process to nonmembers. The DA has long done the same, urging popular members of the community to apply to become councillors and undergo its interview process to be included on its lists.

The move by the ANC comes in what is possibly a bid to neutralise the eroding effect of independent candidates on its electoral support. The ANC is weakest at local level and the polls, while they have been postponed, will still come on the back of rising unemployment, continued reports of corruption — and unrest resulting in over 350 deaths and billions in damage to property, due to ANC factional battles...