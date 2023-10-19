TOBY SHAPSHAK: SABC 2.0: a R1bn stream of tears?
The government seems intent on creating its own streaming channel even though the broadcaster’s finances are plummeting
19 October 2023 - 05:00
As if Eskom 2.0 isn’t bad enough, the government seems to be hatching another ill-considered plot — to launch some kind of SABC 2.0 as a streaming channel, with a reported R1bn budget.
The government communication & information system (GCIS) has already e-mailed people for “auditions”, according to City Press...
